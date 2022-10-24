TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Saugus (4); Beverly at Peabody (46); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (7).
Girls soccer — Peabody at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30); Salem at Winthrop (6).
Field hockey — Rockport at Ipswich (5); Beverly at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (5:45).
Cross country — Salem Academy at Penguin Hall (4).
Volleyball — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (5:15); Bishop Fenwick at Salem (5:30); Swampscott at Peabody (5:30).
Golf — Northeastern Conference Open at Salem Country Club (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Boston College (5:30 p.m.).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Beverly at Bedford (5).
Field hockey — Peabody at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Saugus at Marblehead (4:30); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30).
Volleyball — Danvers at Marblehead (5:30); Lynn Classical at Swampscott (5:30); Haverhill at Peabody (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — State finals: Division 2 at Maplegate Country Club, Bellingham (9 a.m.);Division 1 at Renaissance Golf Club, Haverhill (10 a.m.); Division 3 at The Ledges Golf Club, South Hadley (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Curry at Gordon (4); Endicott at University of New England (6:30).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at UNE (4); Salem State at Western Connecticut State (6); Curry at Gordon (7).
Field hockey — Gordon at Springfield (4); Endicott at Babson (6); Salem State at Westfield (7).
Volleyball — Endicott at Curry (6); Northern Vermont-Johnson at Salem State (7).