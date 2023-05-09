TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (3:45); Peabody at Saugus (7).
Softball — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (3:30); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Salem at Beverly (4:30); Mt. Alverina at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Minuteman at Salem (4); Pentucket at Ipswich (4:30); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (6).
Girls lacrosse — Danvers at Bishop Fenwick (4); Ipswich at Pentucket (4).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (3:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Bishop Fenwick at Maimonides (4); Salem at Winthrop (4:30).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Salem at Gloucester (4:30).
Sailing — Pingree at Winthrop (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:45); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Whittier at Essex Tech (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Swampscott at Winthrop (4:30); Gloucester at Danvers (6:30).
Softball — Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Beverly at Danvers (4:30); Swampscott at Salem (4:30); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (3:30); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); Bedford, N.H. at Marblehead (4:30); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (3:30); Swampscott at Saugus (4); Masconomet at Pentucket (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4:30).
Boys tennis — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (3:30); Masconomet at Beverly (4); BC High at St. John's Prep (4); Salem at Danvers (4:30); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30).
Girls tennis — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (3:30); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Salem (4); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (4:30).
Track — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Xaverian at St. John's Prep (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4).
Sailing — Landmark at Beverly (Jubilee Yacht Club, 4).
Volleyball — Salem at Whittier Tech (4:30); Milford at St. John's Prep (5:30); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament: Suffolk at Endicott (3).
Softball — Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament: Gordon at Endicott (10 a.m.).