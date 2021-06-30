TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: St. John's Prep at Xaverian (4); Division 3 state semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Medfield (4).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 state final: BC High at St. John's Prep (7:30).
Wrestling — State tournament, Division 1 state final: New Bedford at St. John's Prep (4).
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 15 tournament — at Bialek Park, Ipswich: Danvers National vs. Beverly (5:30); Amesbury vs. Manchester Essex (7:30).
District 16 tournament — at MacArthur Park, Peabody: Lynnfield vs. East Lynn (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Keene Swamp Bats at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 16 tournament — at Swampscott: Peabody West vs. Wyoma (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Vermont Mountaineers at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
