TODAY’S SPORTS
None scheduled.
TOMORROW
None scheduled.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Middlebury at Endicott (2).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Trinity (4).
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.