TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 first round: Swampscott at Newburyport (4); Division 4 first round: Blackstone Valley at Ipswich (4); Division 1 first round: Belmont at St. John’s Prep (5); Beverly at Hingham (6).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Walpole (3:45); Division 2 first round: Marblehead at Bedford (4:30); Division 4 first round: Bourne at Ipswich (6:30).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Nantucket vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Bass River Tennis Club, Beverly (2).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Monomoy (4).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: Lowell at St. John’s Prep (6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Newport at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: Newton North at Peabody (4).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Sharon (4).
Girls tennis — Division 4 second round: Bromfield at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 4).
Rugby — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: St. John’s Prep at Belmont (6:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).