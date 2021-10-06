TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Saugus at Salem (7).
Boys soccer — Marblehead at Winthrop (4); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4); Lynn Tech at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4:30); Masconomet at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Danvers at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Marblehead (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); Swampscott at Beverly (7); Peabody at Central Catholic (7:30).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:45); Swampscott at Ipswich (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Malden Catholic at Marblehead (7:30).
Volleyball — Community Charter School of Cambridge at Salem Academy (4:30); Masconomet at Methuen (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (5:30); Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Marblehead at North Reading (5:30).
Golf — Cape Ann League Open at Far Corner, West Boxford (9 a.m.); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (3); BC High at St. John's Prep (3); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (4); Salem at Masconomet (4).
Flag football — Pioneer I at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Endicott at Mount Holyoke (7).
Volleyball — Endicott at Wesleyan (6); Springfield at Gordon (7); Salem State at Emmanuel (7).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Gordon (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (6); Whittier at Essex Tech (6); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (7); Swampscott at Peabody (7); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (7); Danvers at Beverly (7:15).
Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet (4); Landmark at Pingree (4); Greater Lowell at Swampscott (4);
Girls soccer — Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Pingree at Winsor (4:30);
Field hockey — Ipswich at Swampscott (4); Haverhill at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Lynnfield at Beverly (4:30); Berwick at Pingree (5).
Volleyball — Danvers at Ipswich (5:30); North Reading at Peabody (5:30).
Golf — Danvers vs. Marblehead at Tedesco Country Club (3:30); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Fitchburg State (7).