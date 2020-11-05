TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

 

Field hockey — Masconomet at Beverly (3:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (4:30); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30).

Cross country — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (3:30); Ipswich at North Reading (4); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4).

Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (5:30).

Golf — Essex Tech at Commonwealth Athletic Conference Meet (8 a.m.).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Peabody at Saugus (3:15); Masconomet at Beverly (3:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (5); Salem at Gloucester (6).

Girls soccer — Gloucester at Salem (3:45); Beverly at Masconomet (5); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30).

Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45). 

Cross country — North Reading at Ipswich (2:30).

||||

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you