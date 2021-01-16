TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Xaverian at St. John's Prep (2); Beverly vs. Masconomet at Valley Forum, Haverhill (5:10); St. Mary's Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6); Swampscott at Gloucester (6); Hamilton-Wenham vs. North Reading at Kasabuski Rink, Saugus (7:20).

Girls hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (11 a.m.); Marblehead at Medford (3); Winthrop at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (7:20).

Boys basketball — Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (3).

Girls basketball — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (3).

Gymnastics — Beverly at Winthrop (4:30).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Danvers vs. Marblehead at Cronin Rink, Revere (2:40).

Boys basketball — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (noon).

Swimming — Bishop Fenwick vs. Matignon at Beverly YMCA (2:45); Cape Ann League diving event at Peabody-Lynnfield YMCA (4:30). 

