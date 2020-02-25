TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 2 North first round: Danvers vs. Lincoln-Sudbury at Watertown (5:30); Masconomet vs. Stoneham at Woburn (6); Marblehead vs. Wilmington at Chelmsford Forum (7).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Duxbury at Masconomet (4); Division 2 North preliminary round: Winchester at Bishop Fenwick (5:15).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North first round: Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Division 4 North first round: Bishop Fenwick vs. Maimonides at Brookline High (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Beverly at Central Catholic (7);
Indoor track — State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (3).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6).
Men's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Gordon at Western New England (7).
Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Curry at Endicott (7); Gordon at University of New England (7).
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 first round: St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian at Loring Arena, Framingham (5); Division 1 North first round: Bishop Fenwick vs. Westford Academy at Chelmsford Forum (5).
Girls hockey — Eastern Independent League semifinals: Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Plymouth at Peabody girls (5:15).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Berwick (4:30).
Girls basketball — Berwick at Pingree (4:30); State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Masconomet at Lynn English (7); State tournament, Division 2 North first round: Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (7).
Indoor track — State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (3).
COLLEGE
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Union (4); Gordon at Wheaton (7).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Springfield (4).
