TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Groton at Bishop Fenwick (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Women’s tennis — Simmons at Salem State (noon).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Lynnfield at Swampscott (4); St. John’s Prep at Silver Lake (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Girls soccer — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4); Marblehead at Lynnfield (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6).
Field hockey — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30).
Volleyball — Salem Academy at St. Joseph’s Prep (5:15); Marblehead at Beverly (5:30); Danvers at Masconomet (5:30); Peabody at Melrose (5:30).
Golf — St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (3:30); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30).
Cross country — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at St. Joseph’s Maine (7).
Women’s soccer — New England College at Gordon (7).
Field hockey — MIT at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Salem State at Rhode Island College (6); Gordon at NEC (7).