TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at O’Grady Field, Salem: Swampscott vs. Peabody West (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Lowell (6); Peabody/Middleton at Methuen (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Storm (7:30); Powerhouse at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Masconomet (6); Essex Tech vs. Gloucester (7); Pingree vs. Marblehead (8); Beverly vs. Manchester Essex (9).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Danvers American vs. Gloucester (6).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at O’Grady Field, Salem: (if necessary): Swampscott vs. Peabody West (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Mystic Schooners at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Kingston at Swampscott Sox (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Rockport Townies (DH, 5:45).