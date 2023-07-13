TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at O’Grady Field, Salem: Swampscott vs. Peabody West (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Lowell (6); Peabody/Middleton at Methuen (6).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Storm (7:30); Powerhouse at Peabody Champions (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Masconomet (6); Essex Tech vs. Gloucester (7); Pingree vs. Marblehead (8); Beverly vs. Manchester Essex (9).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Danvers American vs. Gloucester (6).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at O’Grady Field, Salem: (if necessary): Swampscott vs. Peabody West (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Mystic Schooners at North Shore Navigators (7:05).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Marblehead Seasiders (6); Kingston at Swampscott Sox (7).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Rockport Townies (DH, 5:45).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you