TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinal: Marblehead at Nauset (4).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals at Newton South: St. John’s Prep vs. Lexington (4:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Martha’s Vineyard at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Andover (6); Marblehead/Swampscott at Haverhill (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Ipswich (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School Basketball League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers vs. Beverly (6); North Reading vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7); Peabody vs. Manchester Essex (8); Bishop Fenwick vs. Masconomet (9).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals at UMass Lowell: Peabody vs. Central Catholic (4).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: St. John’s Prep vs. Hingham at Weston High (4:30).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Weston at Newton North (4:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Newburyport (6); Middleton/Peabody at Methuen (7).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Northeast Tide (6); Marblehead Seasiders at Manchester (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Manchester (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School Basketball League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Essex Tech vs. Marblehead (6); Ipswich vs. Pingree (7); Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick (8); Masconomet vs. Peabody (9).