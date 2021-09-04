TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Football — St. Lawrence at Endicott (noon).
Men’s soccer — Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (1).
Women’s soccer — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (1); Springfield at Endicott (4:30).
Field hockey — Salem State at Gordon (noon); WPI at Endicott (1).
Volleyball — Endicott at Springfield (10:30 a.m.) and vs. Skidmore at Springfield (1); Bay Path (11 a.m.) and Mitchell (3) at Salem State; Bard (1) and New England College (5) at Gordon.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Field hockey — Beverly at Danvers (noon).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Western Connecticut State at Salem State (noon); Wheaton at Endicott (1); St. Joseph's at Gordon (5).
