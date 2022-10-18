TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Saugus (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4:30); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (4); Beverly at Salem (6).
Girls soccer — Salem at Beverly (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Salem Academy at KIPP Academy (4); Saugus at Danvers (4:30).
Field hockey — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Bishop Fenwick at Malden (4).
Cross country — Bishop Fenwick & Archbishop Williams at Bishop Stang (4).
Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (5:15); Methuen at Beverly (5:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (5:30).
Golf — Division 2 North Sectionals at Lynch Municipal Golf Course, Brookline (9 a.m.); Division 3 North Sectionals at Black Swan, Georgetown (9 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at Nichols (3); Fisher at Salem State (7).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Keene State (7).
Volleyball — Western New England at Endicott (7); Nichols at Gordon (7).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pentucket at Masconomet (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Berwick at Pingree (4:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (6).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Georgetown (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Berwick (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4:30).
Field hockey — Peabody at Saugus (4); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Danvers (4:30); Beverly at Gloucester (4:30); Governor's Academy at Pingree (4:45).
Cross country — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (3:30); Salem at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); Danvers at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4).
Volleyball — Pingree at Berwick (4); Danvers at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Salem (5:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (5:30).
Golf — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Curry (7).
Women’s soccer — Gordon at Nichols (3:30); Endicott at Curry (4).
Field hockey — Castleton at Salem State (6).
Volleyball — Worcester State at Salem State (7).