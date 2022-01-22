TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Minuteman at Essex Tech (12:10); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (2); Triton at Marblehead (4); Danvers at Gloucester (6); Winthrop at Masconomet (Essex Sports Center, 6:20); Beverly at Saugus (7:50).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (noon); Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (5); Winthrop at Beverly (7:30); Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary's Lynn at Essex Sports Center (7:40).
Boys basketball — Pingree at St. Sebastian's (4).
Indoor track — State Relays at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (9 a.m.).
Wrestling — Holliston, Lincoln-Sudbury, BC High & Mt. Hope, R.I. at St. John's Prep (10 a.m.); Concord-Carlisle at Beverly Quad Meet (10 a.m.).
Swimming — Beaver Country Day at Pingree (2); St. John's Prep at Phillips Exeter (7).
Gymnastics — Gloucester/Ipswich at Bishop Fenwick (3:45); Salem at Hamilton-Wenham (7).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Worcester State at Salem State (2); Wentworth at Endicott (5).
Women's hockey — Hamilton at Endicott (1:30); Salem State at Johnson & Wales (6).
Men's basketball — Framingham State at Salem State (2); Gordon at Endicott (3).
Women's basketball — Framingham State at Salem State (noon); Gordon at Endicott (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Northeast Metro at Hamilton-Wenham (Johnson Rink, Pingree, 6:30).
Boys basketball — Lowell at St. John's Prep (noon); Tech Academy Boston at Beverly (12:30); Danvers at Bishop Fenwick (1:30).
Swimming — Bishop Fenwick vs. Matignon/St. Josephs Prep at Greater Beverly YMCA (11:45 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (5:30).
Gymnastics — Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (9:45 a.m.); Danvers, Hamilton-Wenham & Essex Tech at Masconomet (Yellow Jackets, 11 a.m.); Peabody at Gloucester (11 a.m.).