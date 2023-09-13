TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Berwick at Pnigree (4:30); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Brewster at Pingree (4); Salem at Saugus (4:30); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30).
Field hockey — Essex Tech at Amesbury (4); Newburyport at Ipswich (4); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4).
Cross country — Essex Tech at Newburyport (3:30); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Beverly at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Danvers (4); Salem & Winthrop at Masconomet (4).
Volleyball — Essex Tech at North Reading (5:30).
Golf — Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Masconomet at Salem (4); Peabody at Danvers (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Beverly (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Endicott (4).
Women’s soccer — Gordon at Salve Regina (4); Emerson at Endicott (7).
Women’s volleyball — Springfield at Endicott (7); Salem State at Gordon (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Thomas, Maine (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence (6); King Philip at Marblehead (7); Lynn English at Swampscott (7).
Boys soccer — North Reading at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Amesbury (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); BC High at St. John’s Prep (4).
Girls soccer — Amesbury at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (4); Ipswich at North Reading (4:45).
Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:45); Beverly at Bishop Fenwick (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4:30); Swampscott at Saugus (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (5:30).
Volleyball — Beverly at Saugus (5:30); Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (5:30); Danvers at Salem (5:30); Masconomet at Swampscott (6); Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (6:15).
Golf — Ipswich vs. Triton at Ould Newbury (3:30); Salem at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Danvers (4); Georgetown at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4:30).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Wheaton at Endicott (7).