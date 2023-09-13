TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Berwick at Pnigree (4:30); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30).

Girls soccer — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Brewster at Pingree (4); Salem at Saugus (4:30); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30).

Field hockey — Essex Tech at Amesbury (4); Newburyport at Ipswich (4); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4).

Cross country — Essex Tech at Newburyport (3:30); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Beverly at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Danvers (4); Salem & Winthrop at Masconomet (4).

Volleyball — Essex Tech at North Reading (5:30).

Golf — Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Masconomet at Salem (4); Peabody at Danvers (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Beverly (4:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Salem State at Endicott (4).

Women’s soccer — Gordon at Salve Regina (4); Emerson at Endicott (7).

Women’s volleyball — Springfield at Endicott (7); Salem State at Gordon (7).

Women’s tennis — Salem State at Thomas, Maine (3:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence (6); King Philip at Marblehead (7); Lynn English at Swampscott (7).

Boys soccer — North Reading at Ipswich (4); Essex Tech at Amesbury (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); BC High at St. John’s Prep (4).

Girls soccer — Amesbury at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (4); Ipswich at North Reading (4:45).

Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:45); Beverly at Bishop Fenwick (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4:30); Swampscott at Saugus (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (5:30).

Volleyball — Beverly at Saugus (5:30); Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (5:30); Danvers at Salem (5:30); Masconomet at Swampscott (6); Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (6:15).

Golf — Ipswich vs. Triton at Ould Newbury (3:30); Salem at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Danvers (4); Georgetown at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4:30).

COLLEGE

Field hockey — Wheaton at Endicott (7).

