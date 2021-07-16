TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Gloucester vs. Danvers American (7).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Loser's bracket final: Swampscott vs. Peabody at Wyoma, Lynn (5:45).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnipesaukee (6).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Peabody Champions (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Topsfield (5:45); Beverly Giants at Rockport (7).

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Marblehead/Swampscott (6). 

 

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Wyoma: Peabody West vs. Peabody/Peabody West winner (3).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

 

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Rowley (6).

 

