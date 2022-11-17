TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Class D, Lexington Christian at Covenant Christian (2:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).
Men’s basketball — Gordon at Eastern Nazarene (7).
Women’s basketball — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Playoff football — MIAA playoffs, state semifinals: Division 5: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading at Manning Field, Lynn (7); Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic at Cawley Stadium, Lowell (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (6); Plymouth State at Salem State (6).