TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Class D, Lexington Christian at Covenant Christian (2:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).

Men’s basketball — Gordon at Eastern Nazarene (7).

Women’s basketball — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Playoff football — MIAA playoffs, state semifinals: Division 5: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading at Manning Field, Lynn (7); Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic at Cawley Stadium, Lowell (7:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (7).

Women’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (6); Plymouth State at Salem State (6).

