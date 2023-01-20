TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at North Yarmouth Academy (5).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (5:15); Austin Prep at Pingree (5:30).
Boys basketball — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:15); Essex Tech at Nashoba (5:30); Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Cathedral at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Danvers at Gloucester (7); Masconomet at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Saugus (7).
Girls basketball — Salem at Malden (6); Marblehead at Beverly (6:30); Gloucester at Danvers (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (6:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Cathedral (6:30); Peabody at Masconomet (6:30); Saugus at Swampscott (7).
Indoor track — Divisional Relays at Reggie Lewis Center (4:30).
Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).
Wrestling — Danvers at Essex Tech/Masconomet (4).
Swimming — Phillips Exeter at St. John’s Prep (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (6:50); Pingree at Austin Prep (7).
Gymnastics — Salem at Gloucester (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Salve Regina (3).
Women’s hockey — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (6); Salve Regina at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Marblehead at Hopedale (3); Masconomet at Winthrop (3:30); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Beverly vs. Amesbury at Icenter, Salem, N.H. (4); Gloucester at Danvers (5:30); Northern Middlesex at Bishop Fenwick (6); Essex Tech at Nashoba (8).
Girls hockey — Marblehead at Pope Francis (noon); Beverly at Winthrop (1:30); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4).
Boys basketball — Beverly vs. Everett at TD Garden Boston (1:30); Kents Hill at Pingree (4:30).
Girls basketball — Wheeler at Pingree (3).
Indoor track — State Relays at Reggie Lewis Center: Division 5 (9 a.m.); Division 1 (7).
Fencing — Quad Meet at St. John’s Prep (8 a.m.).
Wrestling — Bishop Fenwick & Wilmington at Saugus/Peabody (9 a.m.); Beverly at Marlborough Quad-Meet (10 a.m.); St. John’s Prep at Springfield Central (10 a.m.).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Masconomet (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (3); Salem State at Worcester State (3).
Women’s hockey — UMass Boston at Salem State (3); Endicott at Salve Regina (7:30).
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Framingham State (noon); Gordon at Nichols (3); Endicott at Suffolk (3).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Nichols (1); Endicott at Suffolk (1); Salem State at Framingham State (2).