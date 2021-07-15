TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody vs. Peabody West at Pine Hill, Lynn (5:45); Swampscott vs. West Lynn at East Lynn (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Manchester Essex (5:45); Rowley at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Lynn at Beverly/Salem (6); Marblehead/Swampscott at Middleton/Peabody (6).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Gloucester vs. Danvers American (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Loser's bracket final: Swampscott/West Lynn winner vs. Peabody/Peabody West loser at Wyoma, Lynn (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnipesaukee (6)
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Topsfield (5:45); Beverly Giants at Rockport (7).
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Marblehead/Swampscott (6).
