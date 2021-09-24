TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (6); Haverhill at St. John’s Prep (6); Salem at Greater Lawrence (6); Ipswich at Lynnfield (6:30); Beverly at Peabody (7); Reading at Danvers (7); North Andover at Marblehead (7); Gloucester at Swampscott (7); Masconomet at Winchester (7); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (7).

Boys soccer — Rockport at Salem Academy (3:30); Pentucket at Marblehead (3:45); Lynnfield at Masconomet (4).

Girls soccer — Saugus at Ipswich (4); Marblehead at Essex Tech (4); Rockport at Salem Academy (5).

Field hockey — Marblehead at Swampscott (3:30); Peabody at Saugus (4); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4:15); Beverly at Gloucester (6).

Volleyball — Pingree at The Academy at Penguin Hall (4); Danvers at Billerica (5:15); Beverly at Wakefield (5:30); Marblehead at Salem (5:30); Central Catholic at Peabody (5:45).

Golf — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Gloucester at Salem (3:45).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Salem State at Mass. Maritime (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Kingswood Oxford at Pingree (2).

Boys soccer — St. John’s Prep at Lowell (11 a.m.); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1:30); Billerica at Peabody (2).

Girls soccer — Danvers at Lynnfield (10 a.m.); Central Catholic at Masconomet (10:30 a.m.); Beverly at Chelmsford (11 a.m.); Pingree at Buckingham Browne & Nichols (1).

Field hockey — Masconomet at Danvers (10 a.m.); Pingree at Buckingham Browne & Nichols (1).

Cross country — Frank Kelly Invitational at Wrentham Development Center (9 a.m.).

Volleyball — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1:30).

Golf — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (2).

COLLEGE

Football — Endicott at Norwich (2).

Men’s soccer — Gordon at University of New England (noon); Endicott at Wentworth (3).

Women’s soccer — Endicott at Wentworth (noon); Mass. Maritime at Salem State (2); Gordon at University of New England (2:30).

Field hockey — Framingham State at Salem State (11 a.m.); Endicott at Salve Regina (noon);

Cross country — Endicott at Bowdoin Invitational.

Volleyball — Nichols 10 a.m.) and Eastern Nazarene (2) at Gordon; Bridgewater State at Salem State (noon); Suffolk at Endicott (1).

Women’s tennis — Suffolk at Endicott (10:30 a.m.); Gordon at Western New England (noon); Salem State at Western Connecticut State (1); Emerson at Endicott (3).

Golf — Endicott at Bowdoin Invitational.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you