TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Peabody at Danvers (4); Pete Frates ALS Awareness Game: BC High at St. John's Prep (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Softball — St. Mary's Lynn at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4).
Boys lacrosse — Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Winthrop at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4).
Girls lacrosse — Salem at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Lowell Catholic (3:30); Salem at Beverly (4); Winthrop at Masconomet (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4).
Girls tennis — Masconomet at Winthrop (4).
Volleyball — Greater Lowell at Salem (4).
Girls tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Lowell Catholic (3:30); Saugus/Peabody at Danvers (4:30).
Girls tennis — Lowell Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4:30); Essex Tech at Gloucester (6:30).
Wrestling — Essex Tech/Masconomet at Gloucester (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Triton at Ipswich (3:45); Beverly at Gloucester (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Mystic Valley at Salem Academy (4:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:45).
Softball — Danvers at Gloucester (4); Ipswich at Triton (4:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (4:45).
Boys lacrosse — St. John's Prep at BC High (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6).
Boys tennis — St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:30).
Girls tennis — Beverly at Salem (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College courts, 4:30).
Track — Peabody at Swampscott (4).
Volleyball — BC High at St. John's Prep (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont Mountaineers at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
||||