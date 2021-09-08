TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4).
Girls soccer — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:15).
Field hockey — Masconomet at Saugus (4).
Cross country — Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (4).
Volleyball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3); Ipswich at Newburyport (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Wentworth (4).
Women’s soccer — Lasell at Endicott (4); Plymouth State at Salem State (6); New England College at Gordon (7).
Volleyball — UMass Boston at Endicott (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Simmons (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5); Winthrop at Marblehead (7).
Girls soccer — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); ; Marblehead at Winthrop (6); Masconomet at Danvers (6:30)
Field hockey — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Chelmsford (4).
Cross country — Danvers at Salem (4); Winthrop at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Pingree, Landmark and Lexington Christian Academy at Penguin Hall (4); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Volleyball — Central Catholic at Masconomet (5:30); Salem Academy at Salem (5:30); Swampscott at Austin Prep (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (5:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (5:30); Essex Tech at Lawrence (5:30); Peabody at North Andover (5:30).
Golf — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (3:30); Beverly vs. Danvers at Ferncroft CC (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); Saugus at Peabody (4).
Flag football — Pioneer II at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — WPI at Salem State (7); Gordon at Rivier (7).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Merrimack (3:30).
