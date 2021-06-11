TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Beverly at Salem (Salem State, 10 a.m.); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (DH, 10 a.m.); Lynn Tech at Salem Academy (DH, 11 a.m.); Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: BC High at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).

Boys lacrosse — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (10 a.m.); Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.); Beverly at Masconomet (noon); Peabody at Marblehead (7).

Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (10 a.m.); Marblehead at Peabody (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Beverly (11 a.m.).

Boys tennis — Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (9 a.m.).

Girls tennis — Masconomet at Swampscott (2).

Track — Shawsheen at Essex Tech (9 a.m.); Catholic Central League Invitational at Bishop Fenwick (2).

Volleyball — Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: BC High at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley Nighthawks (6).

 North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Northeast Tide (3); North Reading a Marblehead (5).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Winthrop at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Danvers at Masconomet (noon).

Boys lacrosse — CCL Cup semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (noon).

Girls lacrosse — CCL Cup semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (noon).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams SteepleCats at North Shore Navigators (4:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Northeast at Marblehead (5); Beverly Recs at Swampscott (6); Peabody Champions at North Shore Phillies (5:30). 

