TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Essex Tech (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Field hockey — Danvers at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at St. Mary's Lynn (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (4); Ipswich at Lynnfield (6).
Cross country — Bishop Feehan & St. Joseph Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4).
Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (5:15); Newburyport at Ipswich (5:30); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Marblehead at Peabody (5:30); ; Excel Academy at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (3); St. John's Prep at Xaverian (3:15); Malden/Revere at Salem (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Danvers at Gloucester (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Nichols at Endicott (7); UNE at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Nichols at Endicott (4); UNE at Gordon (4).
Field hockey — Plymouth State at Salem State (6).
Volleyball — Endicott at University of New England (7); Salem State at Framingham State (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Bridgewater State (3).
***
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Phillips Academy at Pingree (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4); Marblehead at Danvers (4); Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (4:15); Saugus at Salem (7).
Girls soccer — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (3:30); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Salem at Saugus (4:30).
Field hockey — Phillips Exeter at Pingree (3:30); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Newburyport at Swampscott (4); Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Everett (4:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).
Cross country — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:30); Beverly at Peabody (4); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Salem Academy at Salem (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4); Pingree at Winsor (4).
Volleyball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (4); Salem at Winthrop (5:30); Masconomet at Peabody (5:30); Swampscott at Saugus (5:30).
Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3); Pingree at Bancroft (3:30); Cape Ann Classic: Ipswich vs. Rockport & Manchester Essex at Ipswich Country Club (3:30); Salem at Marblehead (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at New England College (6).
Volleyball — Gordon at Wentworth (7).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Western New England (3:30); Curry at Gordon (3:30).