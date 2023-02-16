TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Marblehead at Shawsheen (7:10); Beverly at Peabody (8:15).

Boys basketball — Pingree at Bancroft (4:45); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (6:30); Wakefield at Salem (7); Marblehead at Swampscott (7).

Girls basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian Academy; Northeast at Essex Tech (5:30); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (6:30); Stoneham at Masconomet (6:30); Salem Academy at Medford (6:30); Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Revere at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Marblehead (7).

Indoor track — MIAA Division 5 Championships at Reggie Lewis Center (4:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Worcester State at Salem State (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Pingree at Hebron (5); Masconomet at Andover (7:10).

Girls hockey — Brewster at Pingree (5); Peabody at Marblehead (7:30).

Boys basketball — Stoneham at Ipswich (5); Nashoba at Essex Tech (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Lynnfield (6:30); Salem Academy at Salem (7); Revere at Peabody (7); Amesbury at Masconomet (7).

Indoor track — Division 1 State Championships at Reggie Lewis Center (4:30).

Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).

Wrestling — State Tournaments: Division 1 at Methuen (4); Division 2 at Milton (4); Division 3 at Wakefield (4).

Swimming — Pingree at Thayer (7).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Nichols at Endicott (7).

Women’s hockey — Endicott at Nichols (5:40).

