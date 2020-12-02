Peabody
Monday
An employee at Stop & Shop on Howley Street reported at 10:01 a.m. that an unwelcome person may have stolen a bottle of Listerine and was in the bathroom. The man was served with a no trespassing order and taken to Beverly Hospital.
At 12:44 p.m., a caller on Northend Street reported a neighbor had a car parked on the street for four months and it now had four flat tires. The owner was contacted and he agreed to put the vehicle in his driveway.
A driver was issued a citation for using a cell phone while driving, following a traffic stop on Main Street at 1:33 p.m.
A vehicle was damaged by a tree limb that fell in the roadway at the corner of Kosciusko Street and Ellsworth Road at 5:20 p.m. At 7:12 p.m., police received a report of a tree down on Ellsworth Road, blocking the cul-de-sac.
At 10:53 p.m., a caller at a Foster Street apartment reported the person in the neighboring unit had a group of friends over to work out and they were clanging gym equipment "excessively loud." Officers listened outside the apartment and said they didn't think it was excessive, but spoke to the resident and they agreed to keep it down.
Three callers reported unemployment fraud during the course of the day.
Tuesday
At 7:20 a.m., a caller reported an attempted case of fraud over the phone.
A bobcat was reported stolen from Northeast Nursery on Dearborn Road at 9:20 a.m.
An employee at the 7-Eleven on Main Street reported being threatened by a customer at 1:24 p.m. The manager told an officer that the customer was angry over the price of an item. No direct threats were made, only insults.
A caller reported three young children climbed out the window onto the roof of a Lynn Street home at 1:36 p.m. An officer at the scene said the children were not on the roof, but standing by an open window. The parents were unaware their children were on the roof to the first floor, according to police. The officer was going to file a child neglect report.
A Carlton Street resident walked into the station at 2:08 p.m. to report he purchased a PlayStation 5 on Craigslist, or so he thought. He said only an empty box was delivered to his home that day.
A 17-year-old female will be issued a court summons on a charge of shoplifting, following a report of larceny at the Abercrombie & Fitch store at the Northshore Mall at 4 p.m. A store associate admitted to the theft of $100 in merchandise, according to police.
A caller reported seven to eight youths on bicycles were causing a disturbance, harassing customers in front of Tillies Farm Stand on Lynn Street at 4:23 p.m. The juveniles were gone when an officer arrived.
Rhinelander Rodriguez, 20, 81 Jackson St., Lynn, was arrested, following a report of a person trying to pass a forged check at the Citizens Bank inside Stop & Shop at 4:26 p.m. He was charged with larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses, identity fraud, intimidating a witness and two counts each of uttering a false check, forgery of a check and receiving stolen property under $1,200.
Three callers reported unemployment fraud over the course of the day.
Wednesday
At 8:19 a.m., a caller reported someone stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle on Walnut Street.
A caller on Crowninshield Street reported a package was stolen at 9:53 a.m.
