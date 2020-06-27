Peabody
Thursday
Peabody police assisted Danvers police to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with property damage in Danvers at 4:33 p.m.
A man seen staggering on Route 1 south in the vicinity of 216 Newbury St. at 4:42 p.m. was transported to Lahey Medical Center in Peabody.
Identity fraud was reported on Columbus Road at 6 p.m.
Graffiti on the entrance fence to the arboretum was reported at 6:39 p.m.
Police took a report of loud fireworks by Crystal Lake on Lowell Street at 7:42 p.m.
Police took a report of a $500 scam from a resident of Highland Street at 9:09 p.m.
Police investigated a fireworks complaint in the vicinity of 75 Central St. at 9:15 p.m. A second caller reported the fireworks were coming from Goldberg Road. An officer reported a large gathering behind 75 Central St. was wrapping up for the night. They believed the fireworks were coming from the Sparrow Lane area.
Fireworks were reported on Littles Lane at 9:47 p.m.
Police took an email complaint from Wilson Terrace at 10:25 p.m. that there are fireworks at Goldberg Road or in the vicinity of 75 Central St., causing their dog to have anxiety and they cannot sleep with the windows open or they can't sleep at all. "Please do what you can to stop the madness."
Police got a tip from the MYPD app about fireworks on Goldberg Road at 11:18 p.m.
Friday
At 9:06 a.m., officers went to the intersection of Oakland and Tremont streets to remove a syringe found under a stop sign.
A sick or injured possum was reported in Raddin Park at 9:11 a.m. The DPW was notified.
A report of fraud was taken at Peabody Diner, 10 Margin St., 9:30 a.m.
A resident of King Street reported at 11:39 a.m. that a groundhog was stuck in her garage. The critter was freed.
An officer and some neighbors put out a small brush fire in the back of the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., at 2:36 p.m.
A resident reported at 3:03 p.m. that her son's bicycle was stolen about 15 minutes ago and that she was able to get the bike back. She believed it was three kids in the woods along Raddin Park. An officer spoke to all involved and the issue was resolved.
A resident of 286 Newbury St. reported a package stolen from the residence.
Danvers
Wednesday
A pedestrian was reported struck by a truck in the vicinity of 85 Elliott St. at 7:37 p.m.
Thursday
A hostage scam was reported on Lawrence Street at 10:26 a.m.
Police investigated a report of drugs found in a car at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 151 Andover St., at 10:44 a.m.
Fireworks in a driveway was reported on Ledgewood Drive at 11:29 a.m.
A possible stolen bike was reported at 6 Hutchinson Drive at 11:36 a.m.
A customer of North Shore Bank, 48 Elm St., reported being scammed at 11:49 a.m.
A caller reported accidentally hitting a crosswalk sign on Locust and Popular streets at 11:59 a.m.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on High and Water streets at 2:45 p.m.
At 4:15 p.m., police received a report that a car hit a pole on Alden and Park streets and left the scene.
Swampscott
Thursday
Vandalism to a car was reported at 79 Burrill St. at 7:50 a.m
Marblehead
Thursday
A Honda CRV was broken into sometime overnight on Atlantic Avenue. The caller at 9:16 a.m. told police a fanny pack containing her wallet and cash was stolen.
It was reported at 9:28 a.m. that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported broken into on Pierce Street.
A resident came into the station at 11:13 a.m. to report a scam. She came in while still on her cell phone talking with a man on the other end of the line who claimed he had her personal and bank information, saying she was in trouble and he was going to make a withdrawal from her two accounts. When she told the caller she was at the police station, he called her bluff and said he wanted to speak to the police on her cell phone. The woman was told to tell him to call the station with the number and he refused. That proved to be further proof of the scam. The woman was advised to call police if they call her again and never give out information and check with her financial institution to let them know what's going on.
A caller from Blueberry Road reported at 3:19 p.m. she was missing jewelry and coins from her home.
Police took a report of a car crash with airbag deployment at Rockaway and Atlantic avenues at 6:41 p.m. No injuries were reported, and both cars were towed.
Friday
Police investigated a report of fireworks on Shepard Street at 1:59 a.m.
Middleton
Monday, June 15
A peacock was struck and killed on Forest Street and Currier Road at 6:29 a.m.
A "missing" child was found hiding in a room on Webb Street.
A Wildwood Road resident reported at 6:08 p.m that a lost ATM card being used.
Tuesday, June 16
A passerby threw fireworks at a home on River Street at 10:45 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
A skunk in a pool was reported at 11:54 a.m. on Boston Street.
Sunday, June 21
A brush fire at the Essex Sports Center on Manning Avenue was reported at 3:31 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police took a fireworks complaint on Lothrop Street at 10:44 p.m.
Friday
Fireworks coming from a white Jeep were reported on Courtney Drive at 12:49 a.m.
Two women were fighting on the sidewalk on Cabot and Pickett streets at 9:44 a.m.
The railroad gates were reportedly stuck down at Essex Street and Lake Shore Avenue at 11:35 a.m.
