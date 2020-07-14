Beverly LL President says 'safety of our community' forced cancellation of season 

Before the first pitch was even thrown, Beverly Little League has officially shut down its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
League president Scott McKenzie said it was not a decision that he and BLL's Board of Directors made lightly.
"The Board weighed all pros and cons on both sides (last Thursday night), took a vote and determined not to hold a season," McKenzie said Wednesday. "It's about choosing an abundance of caution. We're trying to ensure the safety not only of players, but coaches and spectators as well.
"Things have been quiet for a little while here in Mass in regards to COVID-19," added McKenzie, "but if you look at the news in the morning or at night, the whole country is lit up in red with more new cases. They're even cancelling college sports in the fall in some cases."
McKenzie, now in his second year as Beverly Little League's president, said his is not the only local Little League to have cancelled its season because of the pandemic. Boxford and Topsfield, which like Beverly is in District 15, also chose not to play this summer, he said, as has Saugus.
"There's a league in New Jersey with over 700 kids in it that cancelled their season in April," said McKenzie.
McKenzie said there were 440 players registered to play Beverly Little League for the 2020 season. An email sent out in June saying there wouldn't be any Beverly Little League for ages 5-through-7 cut the number of players down to about 320 participants, said McKenzie.
Following along with Gov. Charlie Baker's plan for a phased reopening of the state, McKenzie said the BOD began to put together a safety plan and protocol for players, coaches, administrators and spectators to follow. Potential issues rose during the process, he said, such as sanitation of the fields and social distancing between spectators.
"We sent out some communications in April, May and June and had wording that we wanted to hold a season, but that we couldn't guarantee it," McKenzie said.
Last week, the BOD did a final safety plan and again reached out to BLL families, asking for a final count of who was still willing to have their children play and who would be opting out. McKenzie said that 177 of the 320 families stated they still hoped for a season.
Once the Board of Directors voted to cancel the season, Beverly Little League sent out an email to families stating this. The email referenced 'the extremely hard decision' that the BOD had to make after having 'spent numerous hours on reopening plans and protocols with the hopes of playing this year.' Ultimately, it determined that the coronavirus pandemic and the effects from it 'outweighed the benefits' the BLL community.
In wake of that decision, some angry citizens took to Beverly Little League's Facebook page to voice their displeasure. Some of the phrases they used were "so disappointing", "this is a disgrace" and "really surprised it ended this way". At least one respondent was praiseworthy, though, saying "your dedication to the League is commendable. We'll be back next Spring!"
"We knew there'd be people who were upset, and that was expected," said McKenzie. "But we had to do what we felt was the right thing for our players and our league."
All families who signed their children up to play Beverly Little League this season will have their money fully refunded, said McKenzie.