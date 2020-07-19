Tyler Petrosino homered in a 5-run final inning and also picked up the save on the mound as the Salem-Beverly Senior baseball team knocked off Saugus, 5-2, in Essex County Baseball League action.
Conor Hanlon added a long double in the decisive seventh inning for Salem-Beverly (now 5-2), with Brayden Clark, Brennan Frost and William Foglietta also coming up with key hits in the frame. The winners had only one hit through six innings prior to getting five in their final at-bats.
Frost got the win with two innings of scoreless relief after following a strong effort from starter Shane Cassidy (4 H, 2 R, 4 IP).
Navigators lose twice
The North Shore Navigators now sit at 7-7 on the season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League after dropping a pair of weekend games on the road.
The Navs were outslugged by the host Nashua Silver Knights Sunday, 18-15, despite two doubles and five RBI from catcher Ryan Turenne. Cam Climo added a solo home run and three hits altogether with three runs scored and two RBI.
A ninth inning rally wasn't quite enough on Saturday as the Navs fell to the Westfield Starfires, 7-5. Logan Bravo slugged a 2-run homer as part of a 4-run top of the ninth for the locals, while Ben Malgeri had three hits and scored twice.