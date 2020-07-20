Bling's The Thing: Final Four favorite North Shore championship ring matchups

It's the Final Four in our 'Bling's The Thing'; vote for your favorite North Shore championship ring until 6 p.m. Wednesday on Twitter @salemnewssports. Today’s matchups:
2014-15 Danvers Boys Basketball
The jeweled blue Falcon and ‘27-0’ on the front of this unbeaten boys basketball state championship team ring from 2015 are great. But what truly sets this ring apart is that the side includes not 1, not 2, but 3 basketball championship trophies to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime dynasty that Danvers achieved under John Walsh by winning three crowns in four years. This ring has defeated St. John’s Prep’s 2012 football and Ipswich's 2017 lacrosse championship rings in the bracket.
vs.
2018-19 St. John’s Prep Football
Known as teams ‘112’ and ‘113’ by the Eagles, they've walloped the competition in the play-in round, Round of 16 and quarterfinals. The Prep’s recent Super Bowl winners are combined here, with two gorgeous rings for the back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs. The ‘18 bling is full of shine on the front, while the ‘19 has a very unique plaid styling. Hard-earned jewelry that punctuates the way the two squads took it to rival Catholic Memorial for both titles.
2015 Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball
The blue H-W on the front here is almost as dominant as the 2015 Generals were on the floor. The team's 25-0 record is on the side, along with a positively awesome General mascot — who happens to spinning a basketball on his finger. Another unique touch? The 59-50 final score of the state final is engraved as well. A ring 60 years in a making fit for a king. Wins over Bishop Fenwick's 2016 girls hoop state champs and Danvers High's 2001 boys hockey state champs got them to the Final Four.
vs.
2015 St. John's Prep wrestling
A 37-0 record hasn't often, if ever, been matched in North Shore history — and it's properly represented right on the front of this 2015 state championship wrestling ring. The front facing Eagle is one of the most detailed mascot engravings we've seen, and there's something unique and awesome about the wrestlers grappling on the sides. A truly impressive ring for a truly impressive feat. Takedowns of Gloucester football and Pingree's 2018 boys lacrosse New England champions have the Eagles in the semifinals.
