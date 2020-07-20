Colleen Corcoran was so occupied with her senior season for the LeMoyne College women’s basketball team that when Colleen Mullen reached out in late February to talk about her post-graduation plans, the Beverly native could only agree that she’d keep in touch.
“I was so focused on helping us make the playoffs that it really didn’t register,” said Corcoran, a 5-foot-10 forward who was a two-time captain for the Dolphins.
When Mullen — the head coach of the Division 1 University of Albany women’s basketball program — texted her again two months later, Corcoran not only took notice; she also took it as a sign.
Mullen offered her a job as an assistant coach for the Great Danes, and this time the 22-year-old, two-time Salem News Girls Basketball Player of the Year from Bishop Fenwick readily accepted.
“These opportunities don’t just come around every day,” said Corcoran, who led Fenwick to a Division 3 state title her senior season. “Coach Mullen told me, ‘The position is still open, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about you. Are you interested?’ I definitely was.
“This is now the next phase of my basketball life, a way to give back to the game that’s given me so much.”
The third of seven children, Corcoran said she’s been hearing that she should eventually get into coaching ever since high school. It wasn’t strictly because she was a talented player who thought the game out and anticipated plays several moves ahead of her opponents, but also because of her leadership capabilities.
Still, she admits that she never saw that in herself until her final two seasons at Division 2 LeMoyne, located in Syracuse, N.Y.
“Coach (Gina) Castelli always appreciated the way I filled my role as someone who was always ready to go in off the bench, be a hype man when I wasn’t in the game, and how I interacted with my teammates,” Corcoran said of her college days. “I got on the court more as a junior (when she was first named a captain), and we had the best season in program history (26-6), winning our first Northeast-10 title and reaching the East Regional finals.
“But even this past season, two sophomores were set to start over me. But one got hurt and I had to step up and start, something I did the rest of the season. So I went from someone who watched the older players play and be there for my teammates as a vocal leader to someone who became a leader by example and by what I did on the floor.”
Admittedly, she looks up to Castelli and “takes any advice she gives me”, but wasn’t sure what to make of it when her mentor suggested she jump into the coaching foray.
“I love so many different things and wanted to keep all my options open,” said Corcoran, who graduated this spring with a degree in communications. “But the way this season ended, when we got shut down by COVID-19 in the East Regionals, and not being able to finish out my college career, I realized how much joy the game brought me.
“Then this opportunity comes up, from a great coach who’s close with my coach, from a great program. It hit me, ‘I should definitely take this.’
She’ll now be responsible for getting to know the Great Danes’ players and help them reach their potential while balancing scouting, recruiting, watching film, setting up meetings via computer, working with her fellow coaches and other minutiae of the sport at the Division 1 level.
“I want to take what’s been given to me and go after what I really like,” said Corcoran, who said a head coaching gig down the road would certainly be welcoming. “Right now, I just want to make an impact on the girls on our team.”
She credits her four years at Bishop Fenwick for playing a huge role in her development academically, athletically and socially.
“Fenwick gave me almost everything to bring me to where I am today,” said Corcoran. “(Girls basketball) Coach (Adam) DeBaggis has done an incredible job with that program, and I’ve taken so much away from being a part of it, the discipline and hard work especially. That culture that was instilled in me, I still have it. I realize I’m so lucky to have had that from him.”
