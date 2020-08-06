After being deadlocked at 3-3 following 10 innings of play Thursday night at Fraser Field, the North Shore Navigators fell at home in a home run derby, 13-3, to the visiting North Shore Navigators.

With the loss, the Navigators now sit at 12-14 in the six-team league, 5 1/2 games out of first.

The Navigators jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run double by Sal Frelick, followed by an RBI triple off the bat of Logan Bravo. Jake McElroy, Dylan January of Swampscott and Frelick scored the runs.

 

