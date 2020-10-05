Crusaders break out offensively, sprint by Hawks

DANVERS — It's a tall task to keep up with Bishop Fenwick's speedy, skilled front line under normal circumstances.
Under pandemic rules changes that make physical defense impossible and create even more space to attack the goal, more often than not it's going to be impossible.
Led by junior captain Bella DelVecchio's goal and two assists, the Crusaders' girls soccer team broke out offensively Monday night under the lights at Essex Tech for a 5-0 win over the Hawks. It was a total reversal from the shutout loss in its opener for Fenwick (1-1), which saw seven players notch points on the five tallies in this one.
"We definitely played good in spurts," said Crusader coach Steve Flaherty. "Overall, very happy with the way we're moving the ball around. It's still a work in progress as we get used to the new rules."
Those rules that outlaw headers, pushing on defense and eliminate corner kicks lend advantage to squad that can make crisp passes on the ground. DelVecchio, the Catholic Central League MVP last year as a sophomore, excels in that area and created the first goal by sending a perfect through ball to Ella Morgan up the right wing.
Morgan's blast was saved by Essex Tech keeper Riley Mannion, but sophomore Ally Mitchell cleaned up the rebound to put Fenwick on top for good at the 7-minute mark.
It was 2-0 at halftime after junior Aisling Hinchey buried a straight-on opportunity at the top of the box early in the second quarter. Mannion had an immense effort for the Hawks (1-1-1) with 13 total saves, stopping a 20-yard free kick at the tail end of the first half. With no defensive wall allowed, it was almost a penalty kick-type save for Essex' senior keeper.
"Riley's been excellent," said Essex Tech coach Kelly Barrio. "She made some great saves tonight."
Fenwick's speed proved a bit too much for the Hawks to handle in the second half. DelVecchio fed Morgan to make it 3-0 midway through the third and potted her own goal before the end of that quarter. In the fourth, senior captain and staunch defender Elani Gikas got in on the scoring, set up by DelVecchio.
"Elani got on the board and that's always nice to see," said Flaherty, whose excellent defender had two goals previously in her varsity career with both happening to come against rival St. Mary's Lynn.
Junior Claudia Keith made five stops for the shutout in the Crusader net and junior Amy Hatfield had a strong game on defense. Senior Veronica Tache also stood out for Fenwick, which takes on Division 1 power Central Catholic next on Wednesday.
"We're outdoors, we're playing and at the end of the day that's a great thing," said Flaherty. "There's still some confusion with the rules and getting used to each other but they're doing their best."
Hope Miller and Emily Enes created a few scoring chances for Essex Tech, which saw strong play in the back from Jackie Nazzaro in addition to Mannion's solid outing in the net. With three games under their belt, the Hawks are making strides in terms of knowing where each other will be for those all important second and third passes.
"It's a great group of girls. They're rolling with the punches," said Barrio. "It's definitely going to take some time and some more practices; the way you need to move the ball comes from timing and working more together. They're trying to keep all that in mind while also stopping themselves from doing natural things like heading and using their hands ... overall they're doing a really good job and it's only going to get better."