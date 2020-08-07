The Danvers Police Department will be hosting its annual D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament at Ferncroft Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21.
Check in starts at 7 a.m., with tee times beginning at 8 a.m for the scramble format. Cost of the event is $170 per golfer, which includes greens fees, cart, a gift and lunch. Checks should be made out to the Danvers Police D.A.R.E. Program. There will also be contest holes for a hole in one, closest to the pin and longest drive, as well as raffle prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, run by the Danvers Police Department, has been operating in the Danvers school system for over 20 years. Events such as this golf tournament help provide funding for the D.A.R.E. program.
For more information about the golf tournament or to sign up, please call 978-774-1213, ext. 4130 or ext. 4169.
