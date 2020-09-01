Endicott's Besinger signs ECHL contract with Atlanta Gladiators

Tommy Besinger, a standout forward who had 33 goals, 71 assists and 104 points in his men's ice hockey career at Endicott College, has signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Gladiators of the East Coast Hockey League.
A native of Milton, Besinger is Endicott's all-time points per game leader (1.46). This past winter, he had 20 goals and 15 assists for Scorpions de Mulhouse in France's Synerglace Ligue Magnus.
Atlanta Gladiators' head coach Jeff Pyle described Besinger as a "hard-working, two-way player that can score" when asked about adding Besinger to the roster. He also referenced Besinger's record as a "top scorer at Endicott College with great vision and hands and would be a good fit for our system."
At the time of his graduation from Endicott, Besinger ranked third all-time in points, fifth in goals, sixth in goals per game (0.46), was tied for second in game-winning goals (6), tied for third in power play goals, second all-time in assists, and first overall in assists per game (1.00). As of now, Besinger ranks fourth in points, first in points per game, sixth in goals, eighth in goals per game, second in game-winning goals, fourth in power play goals, third in assists, and first in assists per game.