H-W, Masco school boards OK fall sports

Student-athletes in the Masconomet Regional school district made their voices heard over the last two weeks — and the district’s school committee was all ears.
The committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to allow school sports in the upcoming Fall 1 season, scheduled to begin Sept. 18, rather than in the Fall 2 window in March and April of 2021 that had been recommended by the other members of the Northeastern Conference.
A presentation from Masconomet athletic director John Daileanes and principal Peter Delani outlined both options. After some debate, the committee decided to unanimously go ahead with the upcoming fall season.
Among the reasons cited were that the majority of the school’s fields are grass and likely unusable in late winter months, and a desire to give student-athletes as traditional a fall season as possible.
Because Masconomet’s high school is beginning the year in a remote learning setting, school committee approval was required under the MIAA’s rules for returning to play.
Elsewhere, Hamilton-Wenham’s school committee also approved going ahead with the Fall 1 season for all eligible sports except volleyball, which will be moved to the Fall 2 season. The Generals are now the second Cape Ann League school learning remotely to get the required school board approval, along with Lynnfield High.
“We’re grateful to the many people at H-W and throughout the CAL that have worked together to provide a framework of what could be a great fall season,” Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo said after the school board meeting.
The CAL’s athletic directors and principals met Thursday and worked through refined the guidelines for the Fall 1 season, with plans to release more details next week, league secretary Les Murray said.
Schools learning under the hybrid model don’t need school committee approval to begin their athletic seasons on Sept. 18 under the guidelines developed by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association along with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Executive Office of Environmental Affairs.
Under the state’s guidance, football and cheering are automatically moved to the Fall 2 season while school districts have the option of playing low risk (golf, cross country) and moderate risk (soccer, field hockey, volleyball) sports in either Fall 1 or Fall 2. The principals and athletic directors of the NEC voted to recommend moving all sports to Fall 2 last week, a decision met with boisterous opposition across the North Shore.
More than half the league’s schools were represented at a protest of the decision last Friday in Danvers, and about two dozen Masconomet student-athletes greeted the school committee with signs saying “Let us play” before Wednesday’s meeting.
