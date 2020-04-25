In their own words: High school senior reflects on a lost season

Editor's note: The Salem News is asking local high school athletes to share, in their own words, their thoughts on the cancellation of the spring sports season due to the coronavirus epidemic. We begin with Braeden Pratt of Beverly.
To the Class of 2020 Student-Athletes,
Expectations for a season had never been higher.
All throughout our athletic careers, whether it started in youth sports or on a high school field, we have always been told to “just wait until your senior year”.
So we did.
While we were waiting, we also climbed the ranks. We went from being lowly freshmen just trying to make the team to eager sophomores fighting for a starting role. As juniors, we excelled on the field and said goodbye to our senior teammates.
As hard as those goodbyes were, we then knew that it was finally our turn. It was our turn to become the team leaders. It was our turn to score that winning goal or point. It was our turn to have the spotlight on us.
Then, all of a sudden, it wasn't.
As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, that spotlight — as well as our expectations for our final season — has been shattered. It's a feeling that's difficult to describe. We understand that the safety of our community is, and should always be, our number one priority, and there is no debate in that. Yet we still feel a sense of grief.
While it might seem that missing a game or not being able to play a sport for a single season is miniscule compared to other hardships people are currently facing, in our lives, as seniors, it's much more than not being able to play a sport.
We have dedicated the vast majority of our time outside of school to our respective sports. It's where we have forged relationships that will last a lifetime. It's the time spent on the field and in the locker room that allows us to branch out and take on adversity on a smaller scale.
An event that will be dearly missed is the 'Senior Game'. It's something that all athletes look forward to as we stand on the field with our families, honoring all of the time and effort they have put forth. Our families have stood on the sidelines and watched us play through rough New England weather, and they've endured both winning and losing seasons — and supported us through both.
My name is Braeden Pratt and I am a senior at Beverly High School. As a student who is deeply invested in athletics, the news that our final spring season would be abolished struck hard.
Despite this unexpected adversity, all high school students can take one lesson away for certain: to never take anything for granted.
We spend so much time wishing time away that we forget to appreciate the now. Learn to value every second of practices and games, time with your teammates and coaches — and for parents, the time you spend on the sideline watching your child do what they love.
Often times, people say some lessons must be learned the hard way. For the Class of 2020, this is certainly one of those lessons.
Braden Pratt, 17, of Beverly will be taking a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. for the 2020-21 school year, where he will also continue his lacrosse career as a defenseman and long stick middie for the Bobcats.
||||