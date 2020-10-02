IPSWICH — There were all sorts of pandemic-mandated changes Friday afternoon for the Cape Ann League field hockey opener between Manchester Essex and host Ipswich ... including the final score.
Senior captain Rowan Galanis knocked home the game-winner late in the third quarter as the Tigers upset the visiting Hornets, 2-1, at Jack Welch Field.
It was the first time that Manchester Essex had lost to a CAL Baker team in 2,209 days, dating back to a 3-0 setback vs. Ipswich on Sept. 15, 2014.
"We really worked on our communication after playing down a bit at the beginning," said the 17-year-old Galanis. "We were a little timid at first, but had a good pep talk before the second quarter and started playing much better, more together as a team."
"It's a big deal. This is awesome," concurred Ipswich head coach Sarah Murphy. "To capitalize on our home field and get a win against (Manchester Essex) is insane. It's going to take a little bit for it to set in ... I mean, it's been such a whirlwind for the last two weeks since we were able to start practice."
There were plenty of changes with COVID-19 protocols in place, starting with the most obvious: masks on all the players and coaches at all times, and the play 7-on-7 as opposed to 11 on each side. This resulted in two attackers, two midfielders, two defenders and a goalie at any one time, and more space allowed for more stickhandling and generating scoring chances.
In addition, there were no corners; fouls near either team's cage resulted in free hits from 25 yards out. On such occasions, all players had to be at least five yards away from the player taking the free hit. Both teams, with shortened rosters, substituted freely to keep their players fresh. And goal celebrations obviously didn't involve hugs or high-fives, but rather stick taps.
"It's definitely a different game," said Ipswich goalie Morgan Bodwell, who made eight saves in the victory. "You're looking for the extra girl (as if it were 11 on 11) coming into the play, but they're not there now when they usually come in waves. The shots were cleaner, too, because there weren't as many people inside the 25-yard line. As a goalie, there definitely weren't as many tipped shots."
"We're trying to adjust to having less people on the field and using the space we have to let the ball do the work," added Murphy. "We're trying new formations on the fly and seeing what works."
Galanis' game-winner came with 1:52 to go in the third quarter. Maneuvering her way out in front of the Manchester Essex goal, the senior captain reversed course when she readied herself to shoot, switching to her backhand and knocking it home.
"Those reverse shots can be really hard for goalies to stop," admitted Galanis.
Bodwell was at her busiest in the final quarter, making three of her eight stops over the final 15 minutes. The last of those was a dangerous bid at the left post by Manchester Essex's Anna Coyne with just 43 seconds remaining, which Bodwell kicked away to safety.
Senior captain Riley Daly had an excellent game at midfield, said Murphy, also lauding the play of fellow captain Sam Orroth on the back end. Julia Moseley, a junior, was also strong defensively for the Tigers, while classmate Lexi James "hustled her butt off like she always does" according to her head coach, and midfielder Chloe Pszenny, a sophomore, was also a standout.
The visitors got the scoring started at 6:06 of the first quarter when Manchester Essex put pressure on the Tigers offensively and crowded the area in front of Bodwell before senior Lily Athanas knocked it home.
"We hadn't played a varsity game in seven months, and I think that first goal broke the ice," said Bodwell, who lost out on her lacrosse season when the entire spring season was cancelled earlier this year because of COVID-19. "After that, it was like, 'OK, it's game time. Let's go'. And we really did from that point forward."
Ipswich responded seven minutes into the second quarter as Galanis fed James with a pass on the right side of the cage, and the junior worked her way for a clean shot and scored inside the far post.
"We fell behind early but stuck with it," said Murphy. "This group of seniors, the captains have been on the varsity since they were freshmen and have pretty much seen it all. They're all so excited to be out here; really, across the league, we're all happy to get out and finally have some games. To start out like this with such a huge win, it's just amazing."