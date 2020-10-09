PEABODY — If there's one thing to take from the Peabody High boys soccer team's season opener Friday afternoon, it's that the Tanners possess balance across the field.
Not only did the offense produce seven impressive goals, but the defense stood pat for a full 80 minutes, helping help the hosts earn a 7-0 victory over Salem High.
"We moved the ball well and certainly got some good shots," said long-time Tanners' head coach Stan McKeen. "I thought the defense played well, too. We didn't have any scrimmages or anything, so it was good to start like this and I'm very pleased. I thought it was a good opening game."
Peabody's potent offense got going early and often as senior captain Kyle Joyce scored two goals in the first quarter. The shifty striker notched an early marker off of a pass from Victor Macial before punching another one home minutes later on a feed from junior Michael Balke.
Joyce would score two more goals before his night was over, putting on a dribbling clinic while finishing soundly at the net.
"We changed our formation a little bit this year, going with a 4-5-1 to leave (Joyce) alone up top because he can be anywhere," said McKeen. "He moves well, he's fast and he's a smart player."
After going into halftime with a 3-0 lead, Joyce would get his fourth consecutive goal early in the third period. Victor Macial added another one moments later, while Pedro Vieira also popped one in in the third quarter. Macial completed the scoring early in the fourth quarter with his second goal of the day.
For Salem — which is tasked with the difficult challenge of competing in a strong league despite an overall lack of experience — head coach Steve Harris highlighted the play of Oscar Solorio and Seth Lim. Both players are defenders for the Witches, with Lim given the tough task of covering Joyce throughout the contest.
"Oscar is a freshman and he just kept fighting until the end," said Harris. "He's very athletic but very raw. And then Seth, who's a senior and it's his first time playing soccer, he showed a lot today."
Despite some encouraging play and overall enthusiasm and energy throughout the bout, Salem just simply isn't on par with the Peabodys and Masconomets of the area from a competitive standpoint just yet. They're young, they're inexperienced, and a lot of kids on the team are actually just learning the game of soccer this year.
"We have three kids in the starting lineup that have never played soccer before and we have two eighth graders in the starting lineup, so it's a mixed bag," said Harris. "But the commitment that they've shown so far has been awesome. They're willing to learn, and it's really going to be a learning process for us because first of all we have to teach the kids how to properly kick the soccer ball, then teach them how to play the game of soccer.
"We have a lot of kids that could probably use a couple of years of seasoning on a junior varsity team, but we just don't have the luxury of having (one). It's trial by fire for a lot of them and it may benefit them in the long run; that's the hope."
Nick Sablone was terrific in the back end for Peabody while newcomer Joey Swanton did a fine job in net. Swanton was a kicker for the football team a year ago, but with no football season this fall he decided to come out for soccer and has been a welcome addition.
Despite what the final scoreboard said, Salem keeper Jake Fritz made some great saves in the loss for the second consecutive game.