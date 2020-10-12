Landmark's O'Riordan named NEPSTA president 

Tom O'Riordan, who serves as both the cross country as well as track and field coach at Landmark School in Beverly, has been elected president of the New England Prep School Track and Field Association (NEPSTA).
In his new role, O'Riordan will serve as head of the Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association for some 280 NEPSAC schools throughout New England, New York, New Jersey and Quebec. The Beverly resident will continue to coach and teach at Landmark.
"I'm honored and excited to serve as the next NEPSTA president," said O'Riordan in a statement. "I'm eager to work with the Executive Board and coaches as we look ahead to offering all NEPSTA athletes the chance to compete again as soon as safely possible."
O'Riordan was named Coach of the Year last fall by the Eastern Independent League (EIL) and has compiled an impressive 37–5 cross country record at Landmark, guiding his school to five of the last seven EIL track and cield championships. Between the two sports, his teams have won eight EIL Championships, one MBIL (IGC) Championship, and three New England titles.
"Tom takes on this role at a time of uncertainty for all sports throughout our region and it will not be easy," said Landmark Athletic Director Brook Sumner. "I know he'll be a credit to the NEPSTA organization."
||||