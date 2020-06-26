MIAA approves proposed alignments for basketball, soccer, field hockey and volleyball

The MIAA's Tournament Management Committee (TMC) approved new divisional alignment proposals earlier this week for basketball, soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball.
The proposal is not yet finalized, but if and when it is, the plan would take effect for two years beginning in 2021.
The proposed alignments were unanimously approved 16-0 at the TMC's meeting last Thursday, and now schools and leagues will have the opportunity to discuss the proposal and decide whether or not to appeal their new placement. Appeals would have to be filed by the high school principal by Dec. 21, and appeals will be heard during this coming winter.
In terms of local schools, only a handful would be affected by the proposal. For boys basketball, Beverly would move up from Division 2 to Division 1, and Ipswich, Bishop Fenwick and Essex Tech would all move up from Division 4 to Division 3.
For girls basketball, Swampscott would move down from Division 2 to Division 3, Masconomet would move down from Division 1 to Division 2 and Hamilton-Wenham would move down from Division 2 to Division 3.
In field hockey, Swampscott would move down from Division 2 to Division 3, Masconomet would move down from Division 1 to Division 3, and both Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich would move down from Division 2 to Division 4.
In girls soccer, Beverly would move up from Division 2 to Division 1, Hamilton-Wenham would move down from Division 3 to Division 4 and Essex Tech would move up from Division 4 to Division 3.
For boys soccer, Beverly would move up from Division 2 to Division 1 while both Essex Tech and Bishop Fenwick would move up from Division 4 to Division 3.
Finally, in girls volleyball Bishop Fenwick would move down from Division 2 to Division 4, Swampscott would move down from Division 2 to Division 3, Marblehead would move down from Division 1 to Division 2, Masconomet would move down from Division 1 to Division 2, Hamilton-Wenham would move down from Division 2 to Division 4, Ipswich would move down from Division 3 to Division 4 and Bishop Fenwick would move down from Division 2 to Division 3.
To view the complete proposed alignments visit http://miaa.net/gen/miaa/TMC_Agenda_Items_June_18_2020_p162.html.