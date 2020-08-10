The North Shore Navigators fell behind early and could never catch up Monday night, falling to the host Nashua (N.H.) Night Hawks, 10-2. The Navs (now 14-16) saw both of their runs scored by Ben Malgeri, who also had a base hit and a stolen base. Jack Whorf added two of North Shore's six hits, while Logan Bravo had an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. The Navigators are back on the road Tuesday to face the Brockton Rox at Campanelli Stadium.
Navigators drop road contest in Nashua
