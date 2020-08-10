ROWLEY — Nobody knew what to expect when the summer began.
When the American Legion announced it wasn't sponsoring summer baseball due to the pandemic, that could have been it then and there. Even after the District 8 organizers decided to pull together the independent Essex County Baseball League for the summer, all it would have taken was one spike in local coronavirus cases and it all could have been shut down.
Yet despite the uncertainty and with bad news coming from seemingly every other part of society, the Essex County Baseball League was able to play its abbreviated season to a satisfying conclusion.
Newburyport edged out Beverly-Salem Monday, 6-1, to capture the 2020 Essex County Baseball League championship, putting a bow on what was by all accounts the memorable summer baseball season in recent memory.
While the ECBL Senior Division opted not to hold a playoff, the league's top two teams were able to meet Monday in what amounted to a de facto championship game. In it, Newburyport jumped on Beverly-Salem (which finished 11-4) early thanks to some timely hits, aggressive baserunning and a dominant pitching performance by Zach Fortuna.
"Coming into this season we really didn't know what to expect or if we were even going to play. It was a bonus to even play the season and it was a great group of guys," said Newburyport coach Tim Southall. "It was great for the guys, with no high school season it was nice for them to play this summer and to come out on top was a bonus."
Beverly-Salem struck early in the top of the first, taking advantage of two botched pickoff attempts to put runners at second and third with one out. Matt Ploszay had an RBI single to score Nick McIntyre and give the visitors the lead, but Newburyport escaped further damage after catcher Tyler Godfrey caught Ploszay stealing second. Tyler Petrosino was then thrown out going for home for an inning-ending double play.
Newburyport answered with three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. Jared Berardino had an RBI grounder to third, which bounced just slowly enough for Cam James to beat the throw home. Berardino was subsequently caught in a pickle after being picked off at first, but Godfrey was able to score from third on the play, with Berardino ultimately making it to second safely. Tim Chianca followed that up with an RBI single of his own to make it 3-1 Newburyport.
From that point on, Newburyport's Zach Fortuna took command. The St. John's Prep standout dominated the next four innings, pounding the strike zone while allowing just two base runners the rest of the way. He finished with one run allowed in five innings with three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
"The first inning was a bit shaky, couldn't find the zone, but second inning I came out there with a different mentality," Fortuna said. "I tried to pound the zone and just rode it."
Newburyport effectively put the game away in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three more times to extend the lead to 6-1. After Beverly-Salem picked up two quick outs, Chianca and Gus Flaherty each picked up base hits and Justin Ziolkowski walked to load the bases. Max Girouard walked to score another run, and then Walker Bartkiewicz delivered the dagger with a two-run single to make it 6-1.
From there, Mark Anthony Glickman came on for Newburyport (12-2) and pitched two scoreless innings to finish the job. He wrapped up the victory with two decisive strikeouts, and with that Newburyport celebrated its championship finish to perhaps the strangest season in area history.
Though it wasn't the finish he was looking for, Beverly-Salem manager Mike Levine said his team had an outstanding season, and with the whole roster eligible to return the future looks bright.
"Absolutely a great season," Levine acknowledged. "It took us a little bit at the beginning because they didn't have a spring season in high school, so you're going right at it full speed and the pitchers, they're not ready, the hitters, no one has their stamina, there's a lot of things that go into it, but as we were playing everything got better."