Northeastern Conference athletic directors set schedules for fall sports play 

Athletic directors from the Northeastern Conference met on Friday to come up with a fall sports schedule for boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys and girls cross country, and golf this season.
Schools who have chosen to play these sports during the 'Fall 1' season, voted on and approved by their respective school committees, and are currently able to do so include Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, Salem, Marblehead, Swampscott, Masconomet and Gloucester.
The NEC's four other member schools — Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Saugus and Winthrop — are all currently in the state's 'red' designation labeled as high risk for coronavirus and can not take part in fall sports as such. They are hoping to do so during the Fall 2 season. However, if any of those cities or towns see their designations change, they would likely need school committee approval to play fall sports.
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, traditional fall sports football and cheerleading have been moved to the 'Fall 2' season statewide. The Fall 2 season is expected to run from Feb. 22 to April 25.
Soccer, cross country and field hockey teams must have at least 13 practices before they can play an official game. Golf teams need at least seven practices before starting. When a school is able to begin practices determines when they'll be able to play their first games in the different sports. For instance, Danvers High is not beginning its practices until Oct. 2.
In boys and girls soccer, which will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays, Beverly, Salem, Swampscott and Masconomet will play their first games on Tuesday, October 6. Peabody, Marblehead and Gloucester will begin on Friday, Oct. 9. Danvers, Winthrop and Saugus are slated to start on Friday, Oct. 16. Danvers could also start on Oct. 16.
For field hockey, which will have games on Mondays and Thursdays, Beverly, Masconomet and Swampscott will open their seasons with games on Monday, Oct. 5. Marblehead, Peabody and Gloucester will commence with theirs three days later on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Saugus is hoping to play its first game on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Cross country meets will held Wednesdays (and a potential Saturday or two), with five or six scheduled for this fall. Soccer, field hockey and golf will play 10 games or matches.
There will not be any 'league champions' or awards such as league MVPs this fall, because not all 12 of the NEC schools are taking part. And unlike their Cape Ann League brethren, the Northeastern Conference will not be holding a postseason playoff.
The NEC principals originally voted not to partake in the Fall 1 season back on August 25. But thanks in part to peaceful protests by student-athletes that effectively shone light on the situation, as well as guidelines from the MIAA's Board of Directors and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) saying these sports could be so safely, many school committees within the conference voted to let their schools play.