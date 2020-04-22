Peabody native Tudor up for induction into St. Louis Cardinals' Hall of Fame

Peabody native John Tudor is one of seven inductees up for induction into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.
Fans can cast their votes for Tudor — a left-handed pitcher who finished second in the Cy Young Award voting as the league's top pitcher during the Cardinals' run to the 1985 National League title — by going to https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/forms/hof-vote-form.
A 12-year big league veteran who won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988, Tudor pitched for the Cardinals for 4 1/2 seasons from 1985-88 and again in 1990, his final big league campaign. He went 21-8 in that magical '85 season with a 1.93 ERA and 14 complete games. He led all of baseball in both shutouts (10) and WHIP (0.938). Tudor also beat the Kansas City Royals twice during the 1985 World Series.
During his time in St. Louis, Tudor went a remarkable 62-26 (a .705 winning percentage) with a 2.52 ERA and 12 shutouts.
In his 12-year career, which also included stops with the Red Sox (5 seasons) and Pittsburgh Pirates (1 season), Tudor went 117-72 with a 3.12 ERA, 988 strikeouts and 16 shutouts.
