Phil Stacey column: These songs about sports make the cut

If you've read anything I've penned over the last 30-plus years, you follow me on Twitter or have had a conversation with me at one time or another, you can pretty easily deduce two of my great passions.
Sports and music.
Pre-pandemic, I generally went to more than 100 sporting events per year on the high school, college and professional level. While I don't go to nearly as many concerts in person — I do like to spend time with my family when I'm off work after all — I make sure to get to at least a handful of shows per year, and explore new music and turn back to old favorites on an everyday basis.
This doesn't make me special or unique; millions of us are in a similar boat. The types of music may differ and the athletic teams and players we root for could be vastly different; it doesn't matter. We love them both — equally, for many folks.
I don't like when sports and music necessarily mix, though. Nine times out of 10, I could care less who's playing the halftime Super Bowl show (notable exceptions: U2, Paul McCartney, and especially Prince in the rain in Miami). But I digress.
So here's a list of my favorite 12 songs that have something to do with sports: a mention, a theme, a name drop. It could be obvious, it could be subtle.
But before I start, a few qualifiers:
* For starters, my choices naturally reflect my music tastes. So while I realize there are literally hundreds of references to athletes and teams in hip hop, for the most part it's not really my thing.
* Second, there are obvious songs you won't find on my list, like "Glory Days" by Bruce Springsteen, "The Hockey Song" by Stompin' Thom Connors and "Centerfield" by John Fogarty, either because I've heard them seven million times and are sick of them or just plain don't like 'em. So there's that.
* There aren't any songs that refer to cards or gambling, such as Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" or both "Deal" and "Loser" from the Grateful Dead. There also aren't songs that have been adopted by a team's fans, such as Phish's "Wilson" by the Seattle Seahawks diehards.
* I didn't include instrumental songs that have come to be associated with teams ("Nutty" by The Ventures for the Bruins of the 1970s or "Sirius" by Alan Parsons Project for the 1990s) Chicago Bulls, or great instrumental tracks like "Gathering Crowds" and "Jet Set" from 'This Week in Baseball', or timeless NFL Films music such as "Pony Soldiers" or "Round-Up".
* Finally, there are other sports-related songs I like, but not enough to fit into a Top 12 list. They include "Bicycle Race" by Queen, "Basketball" by Kurtis Blow, "Piazza New York Catcher" by Belle and Sebastian, "Fireworks" by the Tragically Hip, "Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song)" by Warren Zevon, "Off To The Races" by Lana Del Ray, "Magic Johnson" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers", "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon & Garfunkel, and "Total Football" by Parquet Courts.
Without further ado:
12. "Money", Pink Floyd. It's not about sports per se, but it does have the great line sequence that goes 'Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash/New car, caviar, four star daydream/Think I'll buy me a football team.'
11. "Crazy In Love", Beyonce. Truth be told, I couldn't name another Beyonce song (honestly). But I know this was played at my wedding, and always remember it references former Lakers/Nuggets/etc. point guard Nick Van Exel.
10. "Man On The Moon", R.E.M. Any song that references both Andy Kaufman's stint as the 'Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World' as well as legendary ringside manager 'Classy' Freddie Blassie gets my vote.
9. "Be Good Johnny", Men At Work. Here's the second verse from the Australian quintet's third hit in the early 1980s: 'Are you gonna play football this year, John?/No!'/Oh, well you must be gonna play cricket this year then, are you Johnny?/No! No! No!/Boy, you sure are a funny kid, Johnny. But I like you!
8. "Tessie", Dropkick Murphys. A reworking of a song nearly 100 years old about Boston's Royal Rooters and the crazed fandom they had for the Red Sox at the turn of the century.
7. "Deacon Blues", Steely Dan. Such a simple, but outstanding line: 'They call Alabama the Crimson Tide/Call me Deacon Blues.'
6. "Sure Shot", Beastie Boys. If you can drop in a reference like Mike D. when he states 'I've got mad hits like I was Rod Carew', referencing the former Twins and Angels batting champion, you do it every time.
5. "Raised On Robbery", Joni Mitchell. From her outstanding 'Court and Spark' album, of course this Canadian folkie peels off a classic line in 'Little money ridin' on the Maple Leafs' about a man waiting in the lobby of the Empire Hotel for his date.
4. "Not For You", Pearl Jam. Like arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Eddie Vedder comes out swinging in this powerful tune: 'Restless soul, enjoy your youth/Like Muhammad hits the truth.'
3. "Fire On The Mountain", Grateful Dead. Eons better live (usually paired with 'Scarlet Begonias' preceding it) than the studio verse, the 'long distance runner' is asked what he's holding out for in the first verse, then is "caught in slow motion in a dash for the door" in the third and final verse. Brilliant song.
2. "Hurricane", Bob Dylan. The story of Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter, the falsely accused pugilist who served almost 20 years for a triple homicide in Patterson, N.J. that he didn't commit. His story is wonderfully woven in this 8-minute epic in typical Dylanesque fashion.
1. "Fifty Mission Cap", Tragically Hip. The story of Bill Barilko, who scored the Stanley Cup winning goal in overtime for the Maple Leafs in 1951, then disappeared while on a fishing trip that summer. His body wasn't discovered until 1962 — the next time Toronto captured the crown. Hauntingly and beautifully sung by Gord Downie.
