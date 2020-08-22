Unwritten rules.
We've seen — and heard — that phrase a few times over the past week as it pertains to pro sports. As in, it's assumed that you won't swing at a 3-and-0 pitch when your team is already winning in blowout fashion. It's — Heaven forbid! — unsportsmanlike to do so.
I think that notion is ridiculous. 'Unsportsmanlike' is coming into second base spikes high in an attempt to injure the shortstop or firing a slapshot at a goaltender after the whistle, not teeing off on a grooved fastball with the count in your favor and blasting it deep into the bleachers. But I digress.
I've often wondered where that fine line lies as it pertains to unwritten rules when it comes to sports at the high school level.
When is it proper etiquette to put on the brakes and ease up on a lesser opponent? Is it disrespectful to do so — or not do so? By calling off the dogs, so to speak, are you jeopardizing the integrity of the game itself, of which the point is to win? Does it humiliate the other squad when running time is activate in a game, or if goals stop getting put up on the scoreboard? And how can you prevail by a large margin in a particular contest while still being sportsmanlike — a huge part of the overall experience of athletics at this level?
What determines a rout at the high school level depends on the sport. If you've got a 35-0 lead on the gridiron after one quarter, yeah, that's a rout. Same with if you lead by 40 points at halftime in basketball, have won your first two volleyball matches 25-3, 25-2, or if your track team has gone 1-2-3 in all the field events before the running even starts in earnest.
It's bound to happen. There are always haves and have nots in every league in every sport; one program may just be exponentially bad for a season (or several seasons), proving to be fodder for the rest of the conference. Sports are cyclical and these tides almost always change eventually, but it can be tough riding them out in the moment.
At the same time, varsity athletics are not akin to youth sports, where everyone plays or gets an at-bat or gets to play goalie. The best get to play; the others work hard in practice to try to get into the actual games. Players, and by extension their coaches, shouldn't have to apologize for that.
I should know; my own high school baseball coach referred to me — affectionately, I think — as "the ninth man on a five-man pitching staff." It wasn't what I wanted to be known as, but it was what it was. Que sera, sera.
Different sports have different 'codes' when it comes to what is, and what isn't, a blowout. A 6-goal lead on the soccer field would have most of the starters on the winning team on the bench, watching the backups get some varsity time. But on the lacrosse field, a 6-goal lead could disappear in less than a quarter with some continued success at the faceoff circle transitioning into quick strikes.
Being in this business and at this newspaper for a long time — Year No. 31 starts for me in three weeks — I've literally seen hundreds and hundreds of blowouts across a wide swath of sports. Naturally, different coaches handle things differently depending on any number of factors: how deep (or not) their own team's bench may be; how to keep the backups safe if they play against the losing team's (obviously angry) starters; if there's any underlying animosity towards their opponent.
I saw what turned out to be a championship season for a football team two-plus decades ago crush yet another opponent on its home turf, and late in that contest after the visitors had managed to score, a third stringer took the ensuing kickoff to the house for the hosts — all while the coaches on the sidelines were yelling at him to go down.
That's always been another conundrum for me: how do you tell your backups, or even the backup's backups, not to score when they get a rare shot in a varsity contest? It's not their fault the game is lopsided, and they obviously want to play up to their potential and show the coaches what they're capable of. But it's viewed as disrespectful if those players continue to pile it on their foes.
I can recall, early in my career, a Northeastern Conference football team beating another, 56-0, and the backup quarterback threw a touchdown pass on the game's final play. Not cool. A few years later, there was a blowout boys hockey game at Salem State, where the scoreboard was shut off after one squad reached 11 goals ... and they proceeded to score eight more. Ouch. I've seen tennis matches where each result was the same: 6-0, 6-0.
On the flip side, I know of a former hockey coach who, after taking an 8-0 first period lead over a hapless opponent, wouldn't allow his team to shoot on net over the final 30 minutes of play. A fifth line forward mistakenly did so, but the rest of the time that team spent cycling the puck, throwing it in the corners or playing keepaway in the neutral and defensive zones.
So when is too much too much? More than a half-century ago, Amesbury defeated their Thanksgiving rivals from Newburyport by a 99-6 final; last year's holiday saw Danvers leave nothing to the imagination in obliterating host Gloucester, 61-12.
This past winter, the eventual state champion Lynn English boys basketball team destroyed virtually all comers; wins of 40, 50, even 60 points or more were not uncommon. Three years ago, in a highly anticipated clash, the once-beaten Ipswich boys lacrosse team pummeled their unbeaten arch rivals from Hamilton-Wenham, 18-2.
In each of those cases, 'too much being too much' depends on which side of the coin you're on. Sometimes, as in the Tigers' lacrosse triumph, unexpected blowouts happen. In other instances, such as, I'm guessing, that Amesbury football game in 1951, they were intent on rubbing their opponents' noses in their own misery.
Blowouts are going to take place. Always have, always will. Knowing what your sport's unwritten rules are when dealing with ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade student-athletes and how best to be a gracious winner still goes a long way, though.
