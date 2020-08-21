Reading The Greens golf column: Oppenhim gave us big-time thrills, but ... 

Rob Oppenheim has given us plenty of thrills and chills during his off-and-on PGA Tour career, which began in 2006. But nothing comes close to what he provided last weekend at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Thrusting himself into a tie for second place after three rounds at 16 under par after a stunning third-day 62, he sat two shots behind leader and former Wyndham champ Si Woo Kim. It was a first for the 40-year-old, Salem-born Oppenheim. He's had a couple top 10s over the years, most memorably at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017, but nothing that compared to his standing heading into the final round at Greensboro last Sunday.
He was in position to become only the second Salem-connected golfer ever to win on the PGA Tour. Dick Hart was the first when he won the 1965 Azalea Open in Wilmington, N.C.
But it was not meant to be. Oppenheim slipped to a final round 72 and finished out of the top 10, tied for 15th.
“It was a great experience,” he told The Salem News from his Florida home. “I didn’t play like I wanted to in the final round, but to just be in that position was a good thing for me. I hope to be in that same position after three rounds again soon.”
How did he turn his game around after several sluggish, relatively non-productive weeks?
“I stopped trying so hard, practicing especially with the putter,” he said.
His Saturday 62 was a thrill, he admitted. “I made a 50-footer and a 35-footer early that got me in a groove with the putter,” Oppenheim said. “That round reminded me in an exciting way that it comes down so much to our putting out there every round — though you still need to keep your ball in play, especially off the tee.”
The toughest part about Sunday was not dealing with the pressure of being in the final group, he revealed, but rather the waiting game until they teed off at 2:10 p.m.
“I hope to get used to it,” he said. “That’s a big window from finishing mid-afternoon Saturday, then not sleeping so well that night. I’ll manage my time better next time. I probably got a little too excited (though it didn’t show on the TV screen) the front nine the final round. I need to be calmer.
"Sure, I wish I was playing this week in Boston (in the Northern Trust at TPC Boston)," he added, "but we’re coming up for a family visit next week with my family anyway, so I’m looking forward to that very much before rejoining the Tour in Napa the week after.”
Never has Oppenheim received more television coverage than he did on Sunday, paired in the final twosome with Kim. He looked terrific on the first tee sartorially and attitude-wise. Throughout the front nine he was seemingly calm and collected, with plenty of smiles even when he missed makeable birdie putts. Anchor Jim Nantz told Oppenheim's story warmly.
He finally made his first birdie of the day on the fifth, a par-5, even after a poor drive, thanks to a 10-foot putt, putting him one shot off the pace. Two bogeys soon thereafter landed the former Andover High multi-sport star athlete three shots in arrears. Still, he was sitting tied for seventh place after 13 holes.
In fine shape to finish in the top 8, which would give him enough FedEx Cup points to sneak under the 125-player field cutoff and earn a berth in this week’s first of three playoff tournaments at the Northern Trust. What a homecoming that would have been.
But three bogeys and no birdies down the stretch landed him in a tie for 13th place, and the ideal happy ending —if he wasn’t going to win — of making it to TPC Boston, didn't happen. Oppenheim accepted his $100,000 check, giving him $454,000 for the year, some kind of minor consolation.
It’s been a long, tough grind for Oppenheim, but he’s still a viable contender each week he can play. But he’s still at it and determined to win on the PGA Tour. Don’t sell the man short.
###
Youth was served at last week’s Massachusetts Women’s Amateur final at Essex. A pair of 18 year-olds, both bound for Columbia University shortly, met in the championship match, with Alison Paik of Ledgemont defeating Anne Walsh of The Country Club, 7 and 6. It is the second year straight Walsh has lost in the final.
###
Gary Larrabee, a long-time former Salem News sportswriter, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for the last 50 years.
