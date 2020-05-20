The University of Massachusetts Lowell first established a club basketball program in 2013. Seven years later, the squad has brought home the school's first-ever National Club Basketball Association (NCBBA) national championship.
Led by a physically imposing starting five of Ross Wilkins (6-foot-8), Nubian Brooks (6-3), Augustus Busumbru (6-5), Tyron Wise (6-0) and former Salem High standout David Kazadi (6-5) — all of whom earned First Team New England All-Region honors — the River Hawks went a perfect 18-0.
Unfortunately, they didn't get the opportunity to compete in the National Tournament, which was scheduled for April 17-19 in South Bend, Ind. but ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, their unblemished mark and No. 1 national ranking prompted the league to dub them national champions.
"We were definitely disappointed that we couldn't play, but we still felt we deserved (to be national champs)," said Kazadi, a senior who will graduate from UML in the fall with a degree in economics.
"We came so close the previous year, and the way we finished we knew we where we were supposed to be this season,"added Kazadi, "so that kind of fueled us to get back and win it all. We had a bit of a slow start and it took us a little while to mesh, but towards the end of the season we were really gelling and were able to separate ourselves from the pack."
Kazadi wasn't the only North Shore resident to contribute to the squad. Peabody native Steven Goggin served as the team's coach after playing for and captaining the group a year prior.
"I played for three years and was eligible to play again this season, but since I was finishing up my degree and commuting from home I knew I wasn't going to be able to commit to practice each week," said Goggin, who will graduate in the fall as well with a degree in clinical laboratory science.
"I always wanted to do a little bit of coaching, and since I knew these guys and how great of a group we had, I decided to come back that way and help out."
UMass Lowell rolled through its regular season schedule while competing in the New England North Region Conference. They topped everyone in league play (Bates, SNHU, UVM, Merrimack, Harvard and Tufts) at least once, with three big wins over rival Tufts. The team's closest contest was a 6-point triumph over Tufts, and it closed out the campaign with a convincing 113-67 victory over Merrimack.
By season's end, the River Hawks received 252 out of a possible 260 points in the final Top 20 poll, edging out second place Ohio State University by six points. Notre Dame finished third followed by the University of Missouri.
Kazadi and the aforementioned Busumbru were two of the team's most consistent players, with the latter averaging a near triple-double (23 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists per game).
After going 20-1 last year and losing by just two points to eventual champion East Carolina University in the first round of the national championship, this spring's success was that much sweeter.
"In past years we've always been nationally ranked, but never grabbed that No. 1 spot," said Goggin. "The most important thing was our cohesiveness and dedication. Everyone showed up to practice three days a week despite a lot of them being enrolled in a high level of schooling (such as engineering and economics). They just had that will to get better — and it paid off."
Other members of the 2020 national club champs included Andy Mackler (Dedham), Kyle Scott (Dracut), Ethan Cook (Dunstable), Alec DaSilva (Franklin), Sam Calkins (Grafton), John Kenny (Holbrook), Ethan Moore (Lancaster), Joel Castillo (Lawrence), Daniel Lukanda (Lynn), Jared Drouin (Rowley), Max McKenzie (Salisbury), Luke Mulcahy (Stoughton), Kennedy Asare (Worcester), Trevor Bolduc (Hudson, N.H.) and Ross Wilkins (Riverview, Fla.).
Goggin and Kazadi both have high hopes for the team next year, which will return much of their talented roster.
"They have a good core and a couple other kids coming up that are great players," said Goggin. "As long as they keep it as rigid as we did, I think they're going to have real success for years to come."
||||